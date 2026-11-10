A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
A first procedural vote on articles of impeachment could come Tuesday evening.
A defiant secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, is calling Congressman Thomas Massie’s attempt to have him impeached a farce and an attack on the troops.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A defiant secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, is calling Congressman Thomas Massie’s attempt to have him impeached a farce and an attack on the troops.
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