A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Expanded tournament forces tradition to give way to more teams, more games and more money.
Published:
Updated:
Will the expansion of the College Football Playoff next season make college football better, or simply bigger?
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Will the expansion of the College Football Playoff next season make college football better, or simply bigger?
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