Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The president and first lady of the Fifth Republic accuse the podcaster of peddling ‘outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.’
President Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are seeking restitution from podcaster Candace Owens in a Tennessee court, accusing the controversial commentator of laundering the lie that the French first lady was born a man. The lawsuit underscores the aggressive legal stance assumed by the president of the Fifth Republic, whose term ends in May.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are seeking restitution from podcaster Candace Owens in a Tennessee court, accusing the controversial commentator of laundering the lie that the French first lady was born a man. The lawsuit underscores the aggressive legal stance assumed by the president of the Fifth Republic, whose term ends in May.
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