Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Congressman-elect Don Leonard admits that he is a ‘stubborn SOB.’
Published:
Updated:
A Democrat who flipped a red House seat blue in last week’s midterm elections says Democratic leaders are threatening to make his life a “living hell” if he does not support Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in the speakership election in January.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
A Democrat who flipped a red House seat blue in last week’s midterm elections says Democratic leaders are threatening to make his life a “living hell” if he does not support Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in the speakership election in January.
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