Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Jensen Huang says he is ‘deeply sorry’ about infidelity to his wife while Beijing’s press accuses the FBI of anti-communist leanings for investigating the matter.
Published:
Updated:
Nvidia’s shares were tumbling on the NASDAQ for a second day Tuesday as the AI and chipmaking firm faces a crisis over allegations its embattled founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, fell into an alleged Chinese Communist “honey trap” in the form of a woman executive from Singapore with close ties to Beijing.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Nvidia’s shares were tumbling on the NASDAQ for a second day Tuesday as the AI and chipmaking firm faces a crisis over allegations its embattled founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, fell into an alleged Chinese Communist “honey trap” in the form of a woman executive from Singapore with close ties to Beijing.
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