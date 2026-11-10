A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Some Republican Senators are not backing all of the president’s picks, which could doom the nominations in the lame-duck session.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump is pushing Senate Republicans to confirm 25 federal judges with pending nominations during the lame duck session or risk not seating choice candidates on benches that serve as repositories for future Supreme Court nominees.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump is pushing Senate Republicans to confirm 25 federal judges with pending nominations during the lame duck session or risk not seating choice candidates on benches that serve as repositories for future Supreme Court nominees.
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