Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The former chairman of the Freedom Caucus made a name for himself as an agitator against his party’s leadership.
Published:
Updated:
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee and former Freedom Caucus chief, Congressman Jim Jordan will be the new leader of the House GOP conference, lawmakers and soon-to-be members decided Tuesday. After voting behind closed doors and listening to hours of speeches and question-and-answer sessions, Mr. Jordan carried the vote by a relatively comfortable margin.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee and former Freedom Caucus chief, Congressman Jim Jordan will be the new leader of the House GOP conference, lawmakers and soon-to-be members decided Tuesday. After voting behind closed doors and listening to hours of speeches and question-and-answer sessions, Mr. Jordan carried the vote by a relatively comfortable margin.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime