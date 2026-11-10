Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
With antisemitic crimes a majority of all hate-based attacks, Ms. Tisch lamented present-day dangers and offered her vision for a city where Jewish communities thrive, confident in the protection of her police force.
As antisemitic hate crimes at New York City remain stubbornly high, the city’s top cop, Jessica Tisch, is promising that her department will remain a steadfast partner to the Jewish community but warns the issue of antisemitism needs to be confronted before it requires an active police response.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
As antisemitic hate crimes at New York City remain stubbornly high, the city’s top cop, Jessica Tisch, is promising that her department will remain a steadfast partner to the Jewish community but warns the issue of antisemitism needs to be confronted before it requires an active police response.
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