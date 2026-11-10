A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
It took a while to count the vote, but the wealth tax is out — at least for now.
Published:
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The defeat of the proposed wealth tax in California takes me back to the “Ten Days That Shook the World.” The phrase is the title of a report from the Bolshevik revolution by journalist John Reed. The book is a classic of foreign corresponding. Reed himself is long gone now, felled by a fever and buried in the Kremlin wall. Before he died, though, he witnessed how the Revolution’s limits on private property quickly expanded to restrictions on civil liberties.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The defeat of the proposed wealth tax in California takes me back to the “Ten Days That Shook the World.” The phrase is the title of a report from the Bolshevik revolution by journalist John Reed. The book is a classic of foreign corresponding. Reed himself is long gone now, felled by a fever and buried in the Kremlin wall. Before he died, though, he witnessed how the Revolution’s limits on private property quickly expanded to restrictions on civil liberties.
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