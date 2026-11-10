The defeat of the proposed wealth tax in California takes me back to the “Ten Days That Shook the World.” The phrase is the title of a report from the Bolshevik revolution by journalist John Reed. The book is a classic of foreign corresponding. Reed himself is long gone now, felled by a fever and buried in the Kremlin wall. Before he died, though, he witnessed how the Revolution’s limits on private property quickly expanded to restrictions on civil liberties.