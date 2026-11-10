Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The 46th president made a surprise visit to celebrate his son’s award.
A student society in Ireland has awarded Hunter Biden a “gold medal” for his “outstanding contribution to public discourse,” particularly his “advocacy on the state of American politics and the media” and “matters of addiction and recovery.”
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
A student society in Ireland has awarded Hunter Biden a “gold medal” for his “outstanding contribution to public discourse,” particularly his “advocacy on the state of American politics and the media” and “matters of addiction and recovery.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime