Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The chief executive of Nvidia owns up to his affair with an alleged Communist Chinese spy after lying about it for at least a year.
Published:
Updated:
At a minimum, it seems to me that there is one common sense action for the big shot corporate chief executive, Jensen Huang, who is presently being investigated by his own board for numerous violations of corporate governance (in other words, no honeypots with the customers), plus a national security investigation, at least by the FBI.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
At a minimum, it seems to me that there is one common sense action for the big shot corporate chief executive, Jensen Huang, who is presently being investigated by his own board for numerous violations of corporate governance (in other words, no honeypots with the customers), plus a national security investigation, at least by the FBI.
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