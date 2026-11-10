Secretary of War Hegseth’s press conference this morning left us thinking this: Why haven’t we heard such a coherent and impassioned defense of the war in Iran and other theaters from any of the other top officers of the administration? And, for that matter, such a trenchant puncturing of the motives of the Democrats and others plumping for Mr. Hegseth’s impeachment. So much for the predictions that this would be his Waterloo.