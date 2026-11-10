A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The secretary of war offers a robust response to the attacks on not only himself but all our GIs.
Published:
Updated:
Secretary of War Hegseth’s press conference this morning left us thinking this: Why haven’t we heard such a coherent and impassioned defense of the war in Iran and other theaters from any of the other top officers of the administration? And, for that matter, such a trenchant puncturing of the motives of the Democrats and others plumping for Mr. Hegseth’s impeachment. So much for the predictions that this would be his Waterloo.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Secretary of War Hegseth’s press conference this morning left us thinking this: Why haven’t we heard such a coherent and impassioned defense of the war in Iran and other theaters from any of the other top officers of the administration? And, for that matter, such a trenchant puncturing of the motives of the Democrats and others plumping for Mr. Hegseth’s impeachment. So much for the predictions that this would be his Waterloo.
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