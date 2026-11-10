“Bacon / de Kooning” at Lévy Gorvy Dayan brings together two 20th-century masters who, as the gallery puts it, worked “at alternate ends of the artistic spectrum.” Francis Bacon championed a flayed figuration, while Willem de Kooning was in the vanguard of Abstract Expressionism. The show features nine works by Bacon — all portraits or self-portraits — and eight abstract de Koonings. These were lovers of paint who were seduced into divergent styles.