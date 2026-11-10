Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘Bacon / de Kooning’ brings together two of modern art’s masters for a study in contrasts.
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“Bacon / de Kooning” at Lévy Gorvy Dayan brings together two 20th-century masters who, as the gallery puts it, worked “at alternate ends of the artistic spectrum.” Francis Bacon championed a flayed figuration, while Willem de Kooning was in the vanguard of Abstract Expressionism. The show features nine works by Bacon — all portraits or self-portraits — and eight abstract de Koonings. These were lovers of paint who were seduced into divergent styles.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
“Bacon / de Kooning” at Lévy Gorvy Dayan brings together two 20th-century masters who, as the gallery puts it, worked “at alternate ends of the artistic spectrum.” Francis Bacon championed a flayed figuration, while Willem de Kooning was in the vanguard of Abstract Expressionism. The show features nine works by Bacon — all portraits or self-portraits — and eight abstract de Koonings. These were lovers of paint who were seduced into divergent styles.
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