Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The rendezvous could provide a photo reminiscent of the picture of FDR, Churchill and Stalin at Yalta before the German defeat in World War II.
Published:
Updated:
The American, Russian and Chinese presidents meeting in Communist China next week evokes memories of the Yalta conference in February 1945 at which the “Big Three,” President Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, set the stage for Germany’s defeat in World War II.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The American, Russian and Chinese presidents meeting in Communist China next week evokes memories of the Yalta conference in February 1945 at which the “Big Three,” President Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, set the stage for Germany’s defeat in World War II.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime