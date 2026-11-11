Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Bradley Whitford takes on the unenviable task of stepping into Jack Nicholson’s shoes as Lt. Col. Nathan Jessep, whose god complex proves his undoing.
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Movies are memories, dreams captured on celluloid and lit up on a screen. We can learn them by heart, comforted by their repetition.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Movies are memories, dreams captured on celluloid and lit up on a screen. We can learn them by heart, comforted by their repetition.
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