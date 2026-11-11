Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
As lawmakers look for new ways to pay for programming, Casino mogul Steve Wynn finds a buyer for the penthouse at the center of his pied-à-terre lawsuit.
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New York City has yet to collect a dime of the $500 million Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul promise their pied-à-terre tax will bring into public coffers each year, but the two are already eyeing copycat levies.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
New York City has yet to collect a dime of the $500 million Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul promise their pied-à-terre tax will bring into public coffers each year, but the two are already eyeing copycat levies.
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