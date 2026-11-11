Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The DSA’s Ahmed Moor wants a four-state solution and a Nuremberg trial for Israeli officials.
Published:
Updated:
The Gaza-born DSA member who is challenging Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman in next year’s Democratic primary once advocated for Israel to be split up into four separate states and favors a Nuremberg-style war crimes trial for Israeli officials.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Gaza-born DSA member who is challenging Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman in next year’s Democratic primary once advocated for Israel to be split up into four separate states and favors a Nuremberg-style war crimes trial for Israeli officials.
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