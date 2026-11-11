Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘The time is now for change,’ the Vermonter says.
Published:
Updated:
Senator Bernie Sanders is now the first member of the Senate Democratic Caucus to call for Senator Chuck Schumer to be removed as leader of the group, saying that America is demanding change. Several Democrats have so far withheld support, though Mr. Sanders is the first to say explicitly that Mr. Schumer should go.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Senator Bernie Sanders is now the first member of the Senate Democratic Caucus to call for Senator Chuck Schumer to be removed as leader of the group, saying that America is demanding change. Several Democrats have so far withheld support, though Mr. Sanders is the first to say explicitly that Mr. Schumer should go.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime