Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Veterans Day comes into focus at Carolina, with a straight line back to the Founding.
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Americans are marking Veterans’ Day with a focus on big battles and conflicts in living memory. But at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, United States Ship Yorktown is the centerpiece of exhibits including the Vietnam Experience, drawing a line straight from the present back to the nation’s founding this 250th anniversary year.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Americans are marking Veterans’ Day with a focus on big battles and conflicts in living memory. But at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, United States Ship Yorktown is the centerpiece of exhibits including the Vietnam Experience, drawing a line straight from the present back to the nation’s founding this 250th anniversary year.
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