Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Democrats’ midterm wins could fade quickly if the victors pursue partisan vendettas.
Published:
Updated:
Secretary of War Hegseth is keeping his job, with Democrats falling short in their impeachment effort. The party is sure to try again, but the failure — thanks to 11 of its members not showing up to vote — ought to be a reminder that midterm wins can fade fast if the victors pursue partisan vendettas at the expense of governing.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Secretary of War Hegseth is keeping his job, with Democrats falling short in their impeachment effort. The party is sure to try again, but the failure — thanks to 11 of its members not showing up to vote — ought to be a reminder that midterm wins can fade fast if the victors pursue partisan vendettas at the expense of governing.
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