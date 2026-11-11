Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The TV adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s 1988 novel is striking a chord worldwide by portraying an essentially free society—and leaving viewers free to judge it for themselves.
Published:
Updated:
Despite a new Prime Minister whose manner is that of a light entertainment comedian, laughter and pleasure are on ration right now in my British homeland. Puritanism is on the rampage, pubs are closing, and minor vice is not just vilified but frankly unaffordable.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Despite a new Prime Minister whose manner is that of a light entertainment comedian, laughter and pleasure are on ration right now in my British homeland. Puritanism is on the rampage, pubs are closing, and minor vice is not just vilified but frankly unaffordable.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime