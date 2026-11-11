A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club’s selection of Carnoustie for the 2029 Open closes the door on a Trump course getting on the circuit before the end of the decade.
President Trump has spent millions building and acquiring some of the world’s most celebrated golf properties. But the announcement by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews that Carnoustie, not the president’s famed Turnberry, will host the 2029 British Open Championship ensures a men’s major won’t be held at one of his courses anytime soon.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump has spent millions building and acquiring some of the world’s most celebrated golf properties. But the announcement by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews that Carnoustie, not the president’s famed Turnberry, will host the 2029 British Open Championship ensures a men’s major won’t be held at one of his courses anytime soon.
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