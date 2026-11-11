A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Judge Kuntz accuses the network of ‘creating something different than what was stated in the speech’ at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021.
A federal judge issued a denial of the British Broadcasting Corporation’s bid to dismiss President Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit, a victory for the president coming in the wake of Republican setbacks in the midterm election.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A federal judge issued a denial of the British Broadcasting Corporation’s bid to dismiss President Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit, a victory for the president coming in the wake of Republican setbacks in the midterm election.
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