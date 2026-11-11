A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The event comes days after a mass shooting that is being investigated for possible links to far-right ideology.
A far-right rally and march involving hundreds of thousands of Poles just days after a deadly mass shooting in Krakow is raising political tensions.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A far-right rally and march involving hundreds of thousands of Poles just days after a deadly mass shooting in Krakow is raising political tensions.
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