Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The onetime consigliere to the president is accused of ‘unethical’ behavior in the handling of a sexual assault complaint.
Published:
Updated:
Troubles — including an ethics probe — are mounting for President Trump’s erstwhile lawyer, Alina Habba, after the collapse of a $50 million contract that she inked with a family company helmed by a Venezuelan billionaire.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Troubles — including an ethics probe — are mounting for President Trump’s erstwhile lawyer, Alina Habba, after the collapse of a $50 million contract that she inked with a family company helmed by a Venezuelan billionaire.
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