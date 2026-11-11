A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The White House counsel argues Democrats’ threats to investigate the Trump orbit could constitute a criminal offense.
Published:
Updated:
House Democrats are undeterred in their plans to investigate members of the Trump administration after the White House counsel, Will Scharf, said Wednesday that those Democratic threats may constitute a criminal act. Democrats say they do not care about Mr. Scharf’s warnings.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
House Democrats are undeterred in their plans to investigate members of the Trump administration after the White House counsel, Will Scharf, said Wednesday that those Democratic threats may constitute a criminal act. Democrats say they do not care about Mr. Scharf’s warnings.
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