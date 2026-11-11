Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
New York City public schools are in ‘crisis,’ City Council Speaker Julie Menin says, and all the mayor is offering are ‘affirmations.’
The New York City Council is chiding Mayor Zohran Mamdani for going back on his word in a filing to a Manhattan judge asking him to throw out the mayor’s lawsuit attempting to block the city’s teachers’ aides from receiving $10,000 bonuses.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The New York City Council is chiding Mayor Zohran Mamdani for going back on his word in a filing to a Manhattan judge asking him to throw out the mayor’s lawsuit attempting to block the city’s teachers’ aides from receiving $10,000 bonuses.
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