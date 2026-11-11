Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Trump administration is cracking down on firms that settle doctor-insurer fights under the No Surprises Act, where arbitrators make huge profits, and usually side with doctors.
Published:
Updated:
The Trump administration has fired two private arbitrators from a federal program tasked with settling billing disputes between doctors and insurers, after finding both companies overwhelmingly sided with health care providers.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Trump administration has fired two private arbitrators from a federal program tasked with settling billing disputes between doctors and insurers, after finding both companies overwhelmingly sided with health care providers.
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