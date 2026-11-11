Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The Public Theater revives Susan Glaspell’s innovative but intense 1921 play.
If you’re a horticulture enthusiast, there’s a new show downtown that might be of interest from a visual perspective. “The Verge,” a rarely produced 1921 play by Pulitzer Prize winner Susan Glaspell, unfolds in a greenhouse, and for a new staging at the Public Theater, scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III has crafted a striking facsimile, with a variety of plants surrounded by glass walls and panels, some of them embellished with floral decorations.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
If you’re a horticulture enthusiast, there’s a new show downtown that might be of interest from a visual perspective. “The Verge,” a rarely produced 1921 play by Pulitzer Prize winner Susan Glaspell, unfolds in a greenhouse, and for a new staging at the Public Theater, scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III has crafted a striking facsimile, with a variety of plants surrounded by glass walls and panels, some of them embellished with floral decorations.
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