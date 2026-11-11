Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Recent airstrike is the 91st this year, in an effort to control al-Qaeda and Islamic State affiliate expansion.
Published:
Updated:
America is bombing Somalia at a near-record pace this year in an ongoing but unsuccessful campaign to root out terrorist groups, according to a range of analysts.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
America is bombing Somalia at a near-record pace this year in an ongoing but unsuccessful campaign to root out terrorist groups, according to a range of analysts.
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