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In ‘Jungle Red!,’ Illeana Douglas explores how the rivalries among MGM’s leading ladies cultivated manners into an art of malice.
‘Jungle Red! The Making of MGM’s The Women’
By Illeana Douglas
Lyons Press, 304 pages
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‘Jungle Red! The Making of MGM’s The Women’
By Illeana Douglas
Lyons Press, 304 pages
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