Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
A nationwide strike comes weeks before a snap general election that could cost the Socialist prime minister his job.
Published:
Updated:
Workers walked off the job Wednesday across Spain in the first general strike in 14 years, with huge marches and rallies at several cities including the capital of Madrid.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Workers walked off the job Wednesday across Spain in the first general strike in 14 years, with huge marches and rallies at several cities including the capital of Madrid.
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