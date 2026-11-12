Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The acting legend on the Great White Way, staying power, and avoiding Botox.
Kathleen Chalfant has been one of the most prolific and admired stage and screen actresses around for decades. Not that she would know it from looking at reviews of her work. “I used to read them,” she explains, “and then I took Laurence Olivier’s advice, which is you must never read your reviews, because the bad ones are devastating and the good ones are never good enough.”
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Kathleen Chalfant has been one of the most prolific and admired stage and screen actresses around for decades. Not that she would know it from looking at reviews of her work. “I used to read them,” she explains, “and then I took Laurence Olivier’s advice, which is you must never read your reviews, because the bad ones are devastating and the good ones are never good enough.”
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