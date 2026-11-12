Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
To believe in a pure fiat money system, one must believe in the wisdom of the Federal Reserve.
Published:
Updated:
To believe in a pure fiat money system, such as the United States has now, one must believe in the wisdom of the Federal Reserve. The problem is that belief is hardly justified:
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
To believe in a pure fiat money system, such as the United States has now, one must believe in the wisdom of the Federal Reserve. The problem is that belief is hardly justified:
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