A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Millions who never worked before would qualify for new ‘jobseeker allowances.’
Political winds are shifting at Washington, but some things never change. One is that some politicians always demand more government benefit checks in response to any disaster they claim threatens the country. In the past two decades alone, the Great Recession, the Covid-19 pandemic, and even climate change all served as rationale for vastly increasing federal benefit rolls.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Political winds are shifting at Washington, but some things never change. One is that some politicians always demand more government benefit checks in response to any disaster they claim threatens the country. In the past two decades alone, the Great Recession, the Covid-19 pandemic, and even climate change all served as rationale for vastly increasing federal benefit rolls.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime