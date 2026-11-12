Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
CEO Jensen Huang’s daughter, Madison, skips ‘Nvidia AI Day in Seoul,’ citing ‘family reasons.’
Published:
Updated:
The uproar over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese Communist espionage agent is spreading alarm among the enormous South Korean conglomerates with which the world’s largest tech giant has formed close and seemingly endurable ties.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The uproar over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese Communist espionage agent is spreading alarm among the enormous South Korean conglomerates with which the world’s largest tech giant has formed close and seemingly endurable ties.
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