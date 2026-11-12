Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Trying to make the most of a lame duck session, Republicans shoot for judicial nominations, annual spending bills, and a long-shot reconciliation.
Published:
Updated:
Republicans are attempting to put their internal drama behind them and race the clock to send as many bills to President Trump as possible before the Democratic takeover of both chambers in 2027. But even as they pledge unity, cracks are showing among fiscal and defense hawks and a leadership that has had difficulty shepherding lawmakers with competing priorities.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Republicans are attempting to put their internal drama behind them and race the clock to send as many bills to President Trump as possible before the Democratic takeover of both chambers in 2027. But even as they pledge unity, cracks are showing among fiscal and defense hawks and a leadership that has had difficulty shepherding lawmakers with competing priorities.
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