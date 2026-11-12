Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The proposed exchange could see as many as 1,500 prisoners released on each side.
President Trump’s envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, arrived at Moscow for talks with President Putin as Russia and Ukraine reached a deal on a prisoner exchange deal.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump’s envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, arrived at Moscow for talks with President Putin as Russia and Ukraine reached a deal on a prisoner exchange deal.
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