Loren Munk can’t help himself. The paintings of his currently on display at Ruttkowski;68, the majority of them being ample in size, are diligent to the point of overkill, and better for it. Many of us suffer from information overload; Mr. Munk thrives on it, inventorying innumerable factoids using a slow-drying medium whose physicality would seem antithetical to the job — that is to say, oil paint. But there he goes, putting brush to canvas and charting the convolutions of art history with an infinitude of purpose.