Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
A veteran painter continues to delightfully charts the Big Apple’s tangled artistic histories with an archivist’s zeal.
Loren Munk can’t help himself. The paintings of his currently on display at Ruttkowski;68, the majority of them being ample in size, are diligent to the point of overkill, and better for it. Many of us suffer from information overload; Mr. Munk thrives on it, inventorying innumerable factoids using a slow-drying medium whose physicality would seem antithetical to the job — that is to say, oil paint. But there he goes, putting brush to canvas and charting the convolutions of art history with an infinitude of purpose.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Loren Munk can’t help himself. The paintings of his currently on display at Ruttkowski;68, the majority of them being ample in size, are diligent to the point of overkill, and better for it. Many of us suffer from information overload; Mr. Munk thrives on it, inventorying innumerable factoids using a slow-drying medium whose physicality would seem antithetical to the job — that is to say, oil paint. But there he goes, putting brush to canvas and charting the convolutions of art history with an infinitude of purpose.
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