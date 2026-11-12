Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Karen Karniol-Tambour, named this week to be CEO of the soon-to-be-launched Canada Strong Fund, was raised in Israel and has lived in the United States ever since.
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Updated:
TORONTO — Commentators are asking why Prime Minister Mark Carney has chosen an Israeli-born hedge fund manager with no record of having lived in Canada to head up his new sovereign wealth fund, which will kick off next year with $25 billion in seed money from the federal government.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
TORONTO — Commentators are asking why Prime Minister Mark Carney has chosen an Israeli-born hedge fund manager with no record of having lived in Canada to head up his new sovereign wealth fund, which will kick off next year with $25 billion in seed money from the federal government.
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