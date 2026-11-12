There is a great movie to be made about the bad boy of Brooklyn: the Gowanus Canal. It could be a hard-punching documentary, revealing who has benefited from the $2 billion-plus cleanup of the 1.8-mile waterway, dug out of oyster-rich marshes in the 1860s to become the busiest commercial canal in America. It could be a musical comedy about a love affair between a barge captain and the head of the EPA, built around the real-life farce of the cleanup. The agency designated the canal a Superfund site in 2010 and approved a dredging plan three years later. In 2021, the Weeks 71, laden with more than 1,000 tons of dredged sludge, partially sank at its mooring at Bay Ridge Flats. The lovers would, of course, go down with the ship.