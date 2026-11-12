A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Local Palestinians and Amnesty International have reported that Hamas uses hospitals for interrogations.
Published:
Updated:
The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas commander inside a hospital in Gaza, leading to several killed.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas commander inside a hospital in Gaza, leading to several killed.
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