Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Thursday’s vote marks the latest legislative win for City Council Speaker Julie Menin.
Published:
Updated:
New York City council members mounted a roadblock to companies accused of charging variable prices for services based on consumer behaviors, voting Thursday to outlaw “surveillance pricing” within the five boroughs.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
New York City council members mounted a roadblock to companies accused of charging variable prices for services based on consumer behaviors, voting Thursday to outlaw “surveillance pricing” within the five boroughs.
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