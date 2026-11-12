

Ti West’s “Ebenezer” is being released, perhaps unwittingly, 125 years after the first cinematic adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” At a bare five minutes in length, Walter R. Booth’s “Scrooge, or Marley’s Ghost” (1901) steamrolls its way through Ebenezer Scrooge’s fateful night of the spirits, owing much to the so-called “trick films” associated with George Méliès. The special effects are, of course, rickety by 2026 standards, but contemporaneous audiences must’ve been wowed by its recounting of ghostly goings-on.