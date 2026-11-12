A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Senator Cruz offers a clear case of why recognition is in America’s interest.
An extraordinary exchange between Senator Ted Cruz and President Trump’s nominee as ambassador to Somalia, Devin Kennington, sheds light on an golden opportunity on the global chessboard. Mr. Cruz attempted to decode the State Department’s position on Somaliland’s independence from Mogadishu. What he got was Foggy Bottom’s doubletalk. The senator, in contrast, was clear: Formal recognition of Somaliland is in America’s interest.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An extraordinary exchange between Senator Ted Cruz and President Trump’s nominee as ambassador to Somalia, Devin Kennington, sheds light on an golden opportunity on the global chessboard. Mr. Cruz attempted to decode the State Department’s position on Somaliland’s independence from Mogadishu. What he got was Foggy Bottom’s doubletalk. The senator, in contrast, was clear: Formal recognition of Somaliland is in America’s interest.
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