Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The innocent campaign tapped a beloved episode from 25 years ago, when the sweater disclosed that Ross had fathered Rachel’s child.
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So no one told you life was gonna be this way.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
So no one told you life was gonna be this way.
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