Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘Well done, Specialist,’ the defense secretary says.
No hard feelings for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal on Thursday to a soldier who yelled at him and his party of visitors at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
No hard feelings for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal on Thursday to a soldier who yelled at him and his party of visitors at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime