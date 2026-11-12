Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
A colorful rendering of a kingfisher places the young royal in a long, if not exactly avant garde, tradition of royal painting.
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The publication of a colored-pencil drawing of a kingfisher by Prince George of Wales, second in line to the British throne, could in time be seen as the moment the young royal’s public personality first emerged.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The publication of a colored-pencil drawing of a kingfisher by Prince George of Wales, second in line to the British throne, could in time be seen as the moment the young royal’s public personality first emerged.
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