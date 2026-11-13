A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
‘Liberation Day’ emerges as a the moment when the president’s voters began to drift away.
After the shellacking Republicans just took in the midterm elections, a common refrain among conservatives is that we should all be terrified of what comes next. Whether you get your commentary from X, Instagram or friends on Facebook, you may have heard fear that the Democrats will vastly expand the size and scope of government, usher in socialism, or destroy Western civilization.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
After the shellacking Republicans just took in the midterm elections, a common refrain among conservatives is that we should all be terrified of what comes next. Whether you get your commentary from X, Instagram or friends on Facebook, you may have heard fear that the Democrats will vastly expand the size and scope of government, usher in socialism, or destroy Western civilization.
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