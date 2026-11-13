A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Advocacy for Palestine does not mesh with American governance, according to the fired professor who helped organize anti-Israel protests on campus.
Published:
Updated:
An ex-Columbia University professor who once told students to “be proud” to hate America is challenging New York’s incoming congresswoman Darializa Avila Chevalier’s intifada bona fides after she called herself an “organizer” of the campus’s 2024 Gaza Solidarity Encampment, saying the encampment’s true organizers were committed to America’s downfall.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An ex-Columbia University professor who once told students to “be proud” to hate America is challenging New York’s incoming congresswoman Darializa Avila Chevalier’s intifada bona fides after she called herself an “organizer” of the campus’s 2024 Gaza Solidarity Encampment, saying the encampment’s true organizers were committed to America’s downfall.
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